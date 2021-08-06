It took some time to get there during last week’s special meeting. Still, in the end, the Emporia City Council unanimously approved a 2.5% cost of living increase for City employees.
The extra funding for the pay hike comes from the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan. The City is slated to receive more than $2.6 million from the plan. An additional $2.77 million already arrived.
Sanitation Supervisor Anthony Gillus’ department is short-staffed. He’s lost three employees that sought better-paying jobs. He said it’s essential his employees get a pay raise.
“I’ve got guys working under me that are basically working at poverty level,” he said. “I feel we can’t continue to kick the can down the road. One day it’s going to catch up with us.”
The pay increase in conjunction with the 2.5% increased already in hand from FY21 gives City employees a 5% increase. Before the vote, City Councilwoman Yolanda Hines said she supports the pay increase but wants to make sure the City has plans to sustain it moving forward.
“The way I see it, the state gave its employees 5%. The County gave its employees 5%, and I think we should, but I also want to address the money they already have.”
Hines was referring to the previous 2.5% increase. The wording in the proposed pay hike left some of the council members confused and thinking the addition added to 7.5% when coupled with the FY21 pay raise.
The clarification brought Councilman Woody Harris on board. He successfully convinced the Council to change the wording as a COLA instead of a step-raise. Councilwoman Dale Temple had no quarrels voting yes to the pay increase.
“The way I see it, the biggest asset we have in our City is our employees, and we need to take care of them,” she said.
City Manager William Johnson said the 4% increase in health insurance costs for City workers adds an extra burden. The passed increase should alleviate a portion of that income loss.
The City’s governing body changed the document’s wording of distributing funds to the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department to give the firefighters flexibility in how it spends its funding from the plan. It was initially detailed as bonuses and equipment limiting how the department could use the funds. Emergency Services coordinator Mike Rae said the wording was too narrow.
He wanted to assure the firefighters the flexibility to use the funding for matching hats, a dinner, or it deemed it wanted to spend the funds.
“People volunteering is on the decline everywhere,” Rae said. “I think in the next eight to 10 years Greensville County and Emporia is going to be looking hard to figure how to fund a paid fire department and rescue squad because the volunteers are going to dry up as they already have in the civic organizations.”
Councilman Jim Saunders had questions concerning the $3,000 for a police department laptop. EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw said the computer is part of a bundle that includes software and hardware for the police department and primary City office use.
He explained the need for a new van to transport prisoners and people with mental health challenges.
