Travis Nathaniel Dupree, 33, of Emporia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting on the 700 block of Meade Street in the City.
According to a press release from the Emporia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. They discovered Tyrone Clinton Drumgoole, 43, of Emporia, in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad pronounced Drumgoole dead at the scene. The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Along with the first-degree murder charge, Dupree was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
The EPD is continuing its investigation of the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the EPD at 434-634-7320.
Dupree is currently incarcerated at the Southside Regional Jail without bond. He is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday appearance in Emporia General District Court.
