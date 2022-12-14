Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a Feb. 21 special election to fill the Virginia Congressional House District 4 seat of the late A. Donald McEachin. The congressman died from complications of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28, nearly three weeks after his reelection to a fourth term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republican Party will choose its candidate on Saturday, Dec. 17, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Life Christian Academy, 16801 Harrowgate Road, Colonial Heights. The Democrat Party will select its candidate by caucusing between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at several locations. The sites are the Brunswick Conference Center, 100 Athletic Fied Road, Lawrenceville, Dogtown Dance Studio, 109 W 15th St., Richmond, IBEW Local 666, 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, and Tabernacle Baptist Church, 444 Halifax St., Petersburg.
The early voting period for the special election begins Jan. 7. The polls for the Feb. 21 special are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
