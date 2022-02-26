Mike Rae, Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator, recently shared very informative information with the Riparian Woman’s Club regarding COVID-19 as related to the local community. He emphasized the importance of vaccinations and the challenge it is to educate the community.
Rae visits Emporia-Greensville's Riparian Woman’s Club
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Virginia senator Tim Kaine's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- High speed pursuit ends in Greensville County
- Attempt to elude law enforcement ends in an arrest
- Portions of South Crater Road in Petersburg Remain Closed
- Emporia native named RRGSD superintendent
- Emporia's South Main Street, Housing Rehabilitation Project, moving forward
- McEachin Announces $15.7 Million in Electric Vehicle Funds Headed to Virginia in 2022 Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- New Virginia burning law in effect
- Abbott recalls three brands of powdered infant formula due to possible Cronobacter contamination
- Proposed constitutional amendment could restore former felons’ voting rights
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.