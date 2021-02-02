In a prepared statements submitted January 29 and earlier by County Administrator Melissa Rollins, she reported that “we will continue to express our concerns with the Crater Health District this week. While we understand that the health district is stretched and overwhelmed in dealing with this unprecedented crisis, our citizens should know that we are not standing idle in expressing our concerns while offering assistance to the best extent possible. There is so much in dealing with the vaccination rollout that is so far beyond the control of localities which makes it difficult to respond to citizens with a consistent message.”
In another prepared statement, Rollins wrote, “The vaccination rollout in the past few weeks has, understandably, generated questions from residents who are seeking clarity on the process. This need for information has resulted in many calls per day to our local government staff, the Virginia Department of Health and calls to the local health department in Surry County.
The Crater Health District has released information on the vaccination process in the January 28th press release sent the County announcing the expansion of vaccinations to Phase 1b, priority groups and a new online preregistration tool for COVID 19. The online tool is for those individuals in Phase 1a or 1b who want to pre-register to receive information for COVID 19 vaccine registration. The complete press release can be found on the County’s website at www.surrycountyva.gov.
“We are pleased that a phone number is also available for citizens who do not have access to the internet. But most importantly, a phone number that will be answered. In times such as these, citizens desire to hear a voice on the other side,” said Melissa Rollins, County Administrator, “We hear the frustration of our citizens in trying to reach the local health department and the number given on the voicemail. We have also shared our concerns with the Crater Health District regarding Surry Health Department being operational on one day per week since early into the Pandemic. While we understand that the Crater Health District is stretched and have limited resources, we too deserve to have our department open.”
Mr. Robert Elliott, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, stated that while we are aware of the many concerns associated with the vaccination rollout process, it is our desire to make sure Surry citizens are getting vaccinated and given the same attention as all others. We appreciate the diligent efforts of the CHD in the process in ensuring just that. Localities recognize the need to rally together to provide assistance to the CHD. To this extent, member jurisdictions are exploring regional call center options with the CHD whereby we can be better assured that citizens calls are being answered and assistance granted for the online pre-registration process. When citizens asked if there will be a vaccination site in Surry County when the vaccine is made available to the public, our answer has been yes.
Ray Phelps, Chief of Emergency Management, “We have advised the CHD that this is needed in the county, especially for vulnerable residents and we will do everything to advocate for a location to be ready when the vaccine becomes available for the public including but not limited to working with Emergency Services Solutions (rescue squad) and Surry Public Schools to secure vaccinators. Working with the logistic team in the Crater Health District to pre-plan for a mass vaccination site in the County will require a coordinated public safety and community effort due to the massive logistics involved”, stated Phelps. It is imperative that as we wait to be vaccinated, we all continue to adhere to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health. These include stay home whenever possible, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, and sanitize and wash your hands frequently.
Many challenges have been overcome and we will continue to work to ensure that Surry County’s citizens are provided the opportunity to receive a vaccination as soon as the vaccines become available, stated Phelps.
Instructions provided by Rollins for Surry County citizens from the Crater Health District included the following information for registration for vaccinations when they become available.
“Options for Pre-Registering for Phase 1a and Phase 1b: Option 1: Visit the Crater Health District website at www.craterhd.net and click Crater Vaccination Waitlist or click https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=7YYJJER4P8 to complete the information. After completion, individuals will receive follow up communication to register for an appointment as soon as additional slots become available. Family members are encouraged to assist those with limited or no computer resources. This form will be the fastest way to get an appointment, but the timeline for an appointment is to be determined (TBD).
Option 2: Residents with limited or no technical resources (computer or internet access) may call the Crater Health District COVID-19 Customer Care Center at (804)-862-8989. Our hours of operations are Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If you have recently called the call center or emailed your information to inquire about or schedule for the COVID-19 vaccination, you will be contacted to register as time slots open for appointments.
Surry County also was listed on the letterhead, along with Sussex County and 15 other locales, on a letter sent to Governor Northam from the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission concerning the need for COVID vaccinations in the region.“
