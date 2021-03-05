Eighteen members of the Community Health Action Team met virtually to seek solutions for getting vaccines into citizens’ arms in the Crater Health District.
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville Executive Director Kristin Vaughn said many of her members eligible for vaccines visiting the YMCA ask her for help. Vaughn’s staff ran into similar problems. Eventually, she sent her staff to Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to get vaccinated. She has advised members requesting direction in getting vaccinated to do the same when encountering problems getting vaccinated locally.
“I’ve seen some people in tears with joy by being able to go to Roanoke Rapids for the vaccine,” she said. “I’ve seen Councilman Jim Saunders doing interviews on television describing the problems we are having down here. Usually, when the media sheds light on a problem, something is done about it. So far, nothing has changed. This is unacceptable.”
CHAT members expressed appreciation for the effort put forth by Mike Rae and Reggie Owens, the emergency services program coordinators for the City of Emporia and Greensville County, respectively.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the City of Emporia’s 38 COVID-related deaths is an average of 742 per 100,000 in population. That figure tops the Commonwealth. Greensville County’s 22 COVID-related deaths are second to Emporia in the Crater Health District when averaged on a population basis of 100,000. In real numbers, Petersburg has the most COVID-related deaths in the Crater Health District at 43.
Other localities in the district are Hopewell, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex, and Surry. The Crater Health District has a total of 191 COVID-related fatalities.
CHAT President John Holtkamp said there is good news in testing results in the Emporia-Greensville community. The 5.8% positivity rate is less than half of the 12% rate in the district. It also compares with the 5.9% positivity rate nationally.
CHAT members are following Saunders’ lead in asking members of the community to contact their government representatives to improve the vaccination process moving forward. Last month Saunders said citizens need to call the offices of the governor, Del. Tyler, and Senator Lucas to get them involved in pushing Crater to improve its vaccination results. The phone numbers are as follows:
Gov. Northam (804) 786-2211; Sen. Lucas (804) 698-7158; Del. Tyler (434) 690-1075. The CHAT group added Congressman A. Donald McEachin to the list. His office can be reached at (202) 225-6365 or (804) 486-1840.
