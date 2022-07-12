Toni Charmaine Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.
Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening.
“Toni, my Stinka, was a very beautiful, loving, the most kind-hearted and genuine person you could ever meet,” Knight’s mother Diane Branzelle said. “She did not deserve this.” As mentioned by her mother and on her obituary, Toni loved life and all that it had to offer. She loved music, dancing, traveling, laughing and God. “She loved her family and her friends entirely. Her family was her world. That’s all she cared about. She was the glue and now the glue is gone.”, Branzelle said.
Two days after the shooting, Petersburg Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the deadly shooting. However, detectives are still working to identify anyone else involved.
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight Vigil on Thursday, July 7 in front of what was Knight’s home and where she died. Toni was a 2021 graduate of Dinwiddie High School.
