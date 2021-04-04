For the fourth consecutive year, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Virginia” by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group.
MEC President and CEO John C. Lee, Jr., says, “We are pleased to have been recognized for the fourth year as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia. We were first recognized on this list of 100 exceptional companies in 2018; we are honored to have been ranked number nine in the Medium Employer Category (100-249 U.S. employees) for 2021. Our entire team is very proud of this honor as it is primarily based on feedback from our employees, as it should be.”
This statewide awards program is designed by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify and recognize the best places of employment across Virginia. To be considered for participation, companies fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;
- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and
- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.
This year, over two hundred applications were received from organizations across the state that completed a two-part survey to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process accounted for 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience. This segment of the process was worth 75 percent of the overall evaluation. The combined scores were then tallied to determine the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process; this included analyzing nominee surveys and utilizing its expertise to compile the final ranking.
Lee has served as the President and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative for 13 years and states, “We hold each of our dedicated employees in high reverence, and it’s very gratifying that they view MEC as a great place to work…they deserve it, they are an outstanding group. I’m fortunate to be a part of this great organization and commend MEC, its board of directors, my management team and my outstanding co-workers for their efforts on behalf of those we serve…our Members. This honor affirms the combined efforts of every employee at MEC…and re-enforces the fact that no one person or department can make an organization a great place to work. It takes everyone…it takes a team.”
Lee closed by stating, “We take care of the electric needs of the families, farms, businesses, and industries we serve… it’s a responsibility we undertake with passion, and complete with a feeling of great accomplishment. Our employees believe in, strongly support, and are united by our common mission to provide outstanding service to our membership… and that enthusiastically shared purpose forges a very successful team. Ultimately, the relationship we share with our membership, and the trust they convey upon us to provide the valuable service of electricity, is the foundation of all the things that make MEC a great place to work.”
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was created in 1938 and is the not-for-profit energy provider to over 31,000 meters located in portions of the Virginia counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton and Sussex and the North Carolina counties of Granville, Person, Northampton, Vance and Warren. It is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, headquartered in Chase City with district offices in Gretna, Emporia, Chase City and Bracey. It is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit meckelec.org.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.
