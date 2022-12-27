On Tuesday, June 14, Greensville County Public School Division lost one of the most incredible educators of all time, Mrs. Rachel P. Young of Stony Creek died at age 92.
The Public Education System was blessed with this magnificent lady’s knowledge, skills, abilities, love, and nurturing for over 50 years.
She began her teaching career at Richmond County High School in Warsaw, Virginia. After six years in Warsaw, she began teaching in Greensville County at E. W, Wyatt High School, and later Greensville County High School. She taught Health and Physical Education classes and Driver’s Education until she was appointed Assistant Principal by the Greensville County School Board. She remained in Greensville as Assistant Principal until her retirement in 2010.
Annie High Taylor, one of Young’s students, has this to say about the legendary educator “Mrs. Young’s tough lessons taught us anatomy, how the circulatory system, nervous system, skeleton system, heart, brain, etc., all work together. As an educator, I’ve used many of Mrs. Young’s strategies for over two decades, and her teaching methods have worked like clockwork for my students and me in the classroom. According to Taylor, “Edward W. Wyatt High School eighth-grade female Physical Education students slept and ate Mrs. Young’s discussions, strict rules, verbal instructions and understood that Mrs. Young wanted them to receive a top-of-the-line education and become positive, productive individuals. Rachel Young was a force to be reckoned with, Said what she meant and meant what she said. She was a household name. Parents knew Young without having ever seen her, We’ve seen great movies of the great Maya Angelou, Mahalia Jackson, Clara Ward, and even Tina Turner, but we had the iconic Rachel Young, says Taylor.
Marva J. Dunn, another of Mrs. Young’s students, states, “Mrs. Young had high educational and behavioral expectations for all her students. “Inappropriate conduct, whether in the classroom or at a school activity, got you a visit to Rachel Young’s office even if you did not get a referral to the principal’s office,” Rachel Young expected excellence and accepted nothing less from her students. Rachel P Young was a historical one-of-a-kind educator who left a lasting impression on students’ lives with her words of wisdom, compassion, encouragement, hope, strength, kindness, truth, values, the importance of self-worth, hard work, and a good education.
Dunn remembers Young nicknamed her mosquito and later shortened it to Skete, short for mosquito, because during Dunn’s school days, she barely weighed 90 pounds. Dunn also recalls the day she became a cheerleader; Young called her to the office and said, “Skete, I need another cheerleader. Go home, and ask your parents if you can be on the cheering squad. I need you ready for Friday night’s game.” It was a couple of days before Friday’s game.
Excited, you bet she was; that meant she would not have to try out. That was how she became a cheerleader. She believes Young chose her to be a cheerleader without trying out because Edward W, Wyatt High School Teams, might be losing a game by 100 points, and you would probably hear Dunn’s voice loudly all over the gym cheering, “We are going to win this game.” Who would not want a cheerleader with that kind of school spirit? During those days, a loud voice, rhythm, and spirit were crucial attributes of a good cheerleader- But what Dunn remembers most about being a cheerleader under the leadership of Young is how the mentor used that as a teaching moment. “As cheerleaders, we had to learn the rules and regulations for each sport. I don’t mean have general knowledge but learn the rules as if we were out there refereeing or umpiring the games! We were actually given a written test, and Rachel Young expected all her cheerleaders to make 100 on the test.” says Dunn.
Shannon Manning Randolph has this to say about Young: “Truly an iconic! Whenever I returned home from college or during my WNBA career, Mrs. Young always gave me words of advice and wisdom that I will carry with me the rest of my life.”
Randolph was also one of Young’s students. Randolph is now the head varsity girls’ basketball coach and athletic director of Greensville County High School, following in Young’s footsteps.
Young was a legend in her own right, one who was authentic and traditional. She stressed doing the right thing to ensure the healthy development of our minds and soul. She reflected on the essence of education,
Young received her Bachelor’s Degree from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She earned her Master’s Degree from Virginia State University and did advanced studies at the University of Virginia, Virginia State University, and St. Paul’s College.
Young worked with the State Department of Education on Revisions to the Drivers Education Program, Physical Education Curriculum, and Standards of Learning (SOL) requirements. She served on many school evaluation and accreditation committees for the Board of Education.
Young’s accolades extended beyond the classroom. For several years she coached championship high school basketball and softball teams. She was twice voted coach of the year by the Southside District Coaches Association. In 1976 and 1978, she was named Outstanding Teacher of the Year and Teacher of the Year for the Driver’s Education Program for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
In the community, Young also dedicated her life to supporting youth and adults. She organized Boy Scout Troop Number 201 in Stony Creek and coached little football, “The Stony Creek Cougars,” basketball, and softball teams. She created the Emporia Stingers Softball Team, which participated in the USSSA, The United States Slow-pitch Softball Association Tournaments. The team participated in World Tournaments in Michigan and won several locally sponsored tournaments. Because of her dedication, she was appointed State Director of the USSSA.
Young also helped establish the Stony Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad and was granted an Honorary Lifetime Membership. She volunteered at the Greensville Memorial Nursing Home and was named Volunteered of the Year with a plaque from the Board of Directors.
She was inducted into the Petersburg Hall of Fame for her contribution and achievements. Young was a humanitarian whose accomplishments are too numerous to list.
Young was a faithful lifetime member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. She taught Adult Sunday School classes for 25 years and served as chairperson of the Christian Board of Education for several years.
She was born on May 29, 1930, in Sussex County, Virginia, to Alice P. and Robert Simms and was the youngest of five siblings. Her husband, Mr. Robert Young, Jr, for 64 years her parents and siblings preceded her in death.
She will be greatly missed and remembered forever in our hearts and souls
You ran your race; your work is done! Rest in Peace!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.