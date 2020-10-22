A new 6,000 sq ft facility on North Main Street will be the home of Kevin Swenson, DDS, PC, an Emporia-based dentist practice. Swenson has been in operation in Emporia since July 1996. The new facility, located at 529 N. Main St., will also be home to Luv4pawz, an animal rescue business run by Kelly Swenson, Kevin’s wife.
The Swenson’s current location is just up the road from the new site at 552 N. Main St. Kelly said the new location is ideal for their practice.
“We had been looking at different properties for a few months to build the practice on and didn’t see exactly what we were looking for,” Kelly said. “When we saw the property at 529 North Main Street we knew that was the perfect place to build our new practice. It is visible from Main Street as people drive by and easy to turn into the parking lot. The site also has beautiful trees on the back of the property which will make a nice view for patients while they are getting their dental work.”
Kelly said the new facility would feature state of the art equipment and allow for the best care possible. It will also host a mentorship program for young people who have an interest in becoming dental professionals.
Kelly said that since she began Luv4pawz Rescue in 2016, they have helped rescue over 3,000 animals.
“This is my passion, along with dentistry,” she said. “Having the two together makes me feel so happy. To be able to help people and animals is amazing.”
