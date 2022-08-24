Last December, the Town of Jarratt held its first-ever Christmas parade, featuring appearances from Greensville County High School’s G-Force marching band, the “Big Pig” Bar-B-Que Restaurant miniature train and mascot, and Santa Claus himself.
The inaugural event was such a success that Jarratt is bringing it back for a second go-around on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The town has just started taking applications for anyone who wishes to take part, whether they bring a car, a bicycle, a float, marching band, or their own two feet.
“The purpose of the Town of Jarratt Christmas Parade is to celebrate the Christmas season, and to bring the community together for a day of enjoyment,” reads the application form. “As the re-opening efforts continue to move in a positive direction, we are looking forward to hosting our in-person parade in Decemberof this year.”
The parade — or as it’s officially known, the “Town of Jarratt Community Togetherness & First Responders Appreciation Parade” — will start from the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, proceeding south on Allen Road onto Jarratt Avenue to Braxton Avenue, then onto Grigg Avenue before returning to the JVFD through Allen Road.
The town has indicated that the event will take place in rain or shine, which is forunate, because there was rain during last year’s parade.
For those entering automobiles into the parade, antique car entries will be given first priority. Just as last year, participants will be allowed to toss candy into the crowd, just as long as they exercise caution to prevent any risk of causing injury.
The deadline for application is Wednesday, November 30.
