Duke and Miami play in the semifinals of the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

The Duke Blue Devils rode a balanced attack and led throughout to send home top-seeded Miami, winning 85-78 and advance to the championship game of the 2023 ACC Tournament Saturday in Greensboro.
 

