Virginia House Delegate Roslyn Tyler-D (75th) hosts a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring information on COVID-19 vaccinations.
How to get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations and the importance of getting vaccinated are features of the meeting.
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula and Virginia Chief Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood are slated to participate in the town hall. Special guests include the Crater, Western Tidewater, Piedmont, and Southside Health Districts.
To be a part of Wednesday’s 75th District COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall meeting, RSVP by calling 434-336-1710 or visit bit.ly/3kJfxDr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.