PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George Police are looking for two suspects who entered a business in the 10100-blk of James River Drive on May 30 and pried open coin trays to vandalize numerous machines taking over $500 in cash before leaving the scene in a light colored SUV, unknown tag, in an unknown direction.
The first suspect is described as a bald white male between the ages of 25 to 35 years who was wearing blue jeans, boots and a checkered shirt. The second suspect is described as a dark-haired white female between the ages of 20 to 35 years who was wearing a black jacket with a white shirt.
The investigation is ongoing at the time of this writing and any information that would assist in identifying the suspects can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or to CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
