The 2022 season for the Meherrin River Arts Club concluded on Saturday night. Dozens packed the auditorium at Greensville Elementary School as legendary pop vocalist group The Lettermen — consisting of Donovan Tea, Rob Gulack, and Bobby Poynton — delighted the crowd with a delightful performance of hits dating back to the 1960s.
Saturday’s concert marked a long-awaited return to the MRAC concert series for The Lettermen, who last performed in Emporia in 1985. Back then, the group consisted of Tea, Tony Butala, and Mark Preston.
The group put out their first single in 1961, with their original lineup of Butala, Jim Pike, and Bob Engemann. Since then, the Lettermen have released a whopping 75 albums and 20 Billboard Hot 100 singles.
Before the Lettermen came on to perform on Saturday night, Meherrin River Arts Council president E. Wilson Clary gave a 20-minute introduction thanking the audience, the elementary school, and the council’s corporate sponsors for making it possible for the season to take place.
Throughout the concert, the trio performed covers of popular songs (such as “Happy” by Pharrell Williams), as well as their own hit songs that they’ve recorded through the decades. These included “Hurt So Bad,” “Come Back Silly Girl,” and the hit that put the original Lettermen on the map back in 1961 — “The Way You Look Tonight”.
Late in the show, Tea thanked the other two members of the group for “carrying him” and joked that his voice was not at 100%, telling a story about waking up on the floor of his hotel room “with a voice that was not [his]” and “suffering from an overdose of carpet-fresh”.
During the show, the group also promoted their newest recording project, entitled “Icons”. As a sneak preview, they performed a new song from the upcoming album — a cover of George Michael and Elton John’s classic, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
Afterwards, Tea seemingly brought the concert to an end and walked off the stage, only to promise one more brand-new song. This prompted applause from the crowd most of whom had yet to leave their seats.
Just after 10 p.m., the trio closed the concert with their cover of “Over the Rainbow”, a song originally composed for the movie “The Wizard of Oz”.
