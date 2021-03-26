RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Seven aimed at reducing Virginia’s reliance on single-use plastics, which pollute waterways, harm fish and wildlife, and take up space in landfills. The order puts the Commonwealth on a path to eliminate most single-use plastics at state agencies, colleges, and universities, imposing a near-term ban on several common, but unnecessary disposable plastics and requiring the phase out of other items by 2025. Northam made the announcement during the 31st annual Environment Virginia Symposium hosted by the Virginia Military Institute.
“From landmark investments in renewable energy to bold action to tackle the climate crisis, Virginia is at the forefront of innovative efforts to protect our environment, and addressing the problem of plastic pollution is an important part of this work,” said Northam. “As a large producer of solid waste, the Commonwealth must lead by example and transition away from single-use disposable plastics to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all Virginians.”
The executive order requires all executive branch state agencies, including state institutions of higher education to discontinue buying, selling, or distributing items such as disposable plastic bags, single-use plastic and polystyrene food service containers, plastic straws and cutlery, and single-use plastic water bottles within 120 days. The order includes near-term exemptions for items necessary for medical, public health, or public safety uses, and long-term exemptions for medical and emergency applications. State agencies will be required to develop plans to phase out all non-medical single-use plastic and expanded polystyrene objects by 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.