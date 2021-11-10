On Saturday, Nov. 6, Hicksford Chapter DAR attended a luncheon at Petersburg Country Club honoring the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Col. Ronny A. Johnson, US Army, Deputy Director of the Future Integration Directorate was the guest speaker.
Hicksford DAR Local DAR attends luncheon honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- Contributed
-
-
