A total of $475 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.
Here are the first donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;
n $250 from Dr. Thomas Walker and Barbara Walker;
n $50 from Cecil A. Reid,Jr. in memory of Dorothy Gay; VA Reid and LG Reid;
n $150 from Michelle L. Vass;
n $25 from Donna Tomlinson in memory of James, Eva and Chris Tomlinson.
Total; $475
New; $475
Goal; $13,000
