Ten months ago, as local business struggled to pick itself up from the crushing weight of the pandemic, Remia Moore took a chance and opened her second business in the city of Emporia. Moore, already the owner of the Kare Kids after-school community center located on Halifax Street, started Lillian’s Rentals, Decor, and More in May of 2021.
“We offer full event planning and decor,” said Moore. “We also rent tables, chairs, tents, linens, and different party equipment as well.”
In case you’ve never heard of Lillian’s yet, that’s because there really wasn’t much of an opening. Due to the circumstances of the time, Moore could not hold a “grand opening”.
Despite that, Lillian’s has managed to thrive, finding clients far beyond Emporia and Greensville County.
“We’ve actually traveled to Farmville, we go to North Carolina sometimes, Franklin, Southampton County, Brunswick County, Lawrenceville, Crewe,” said Moore. “So we’re pretty much flexible to travel.”
Two things jump out at you when you first enter Lillian’s at its location at the Emporia Shopping Center on North Main Street. The first is the Lillian’s logo on the front door — a lotus flower, which carries a deep symbolic meaning, along with the name of the store.
“My grandmother’s name is Lillian Tyler Manning. She was born and raised here in Emporia,” said Moore. “I have the lotus as a symbol because of how strong she is to our family.”
If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Lilian is also the mother of Greensville County High School women’s basketball coach Sharon Manning-Randolph — who, by extension, is Remia’s aunt.
The second thing that jumps out is Lillian’s collection of rather large stuffed animals located at the front window. Don’t worry, they’re not real — these are props for themed birthday parties, which are some of the most popular services offered by Moore.
“What’s been popular is the wild [theme],” said Moore. “When children turn one, [parents] get the animals and they have this fake markup of wild safari things. So that’s what the animals are for.”
After being deprived of the chance to have a grand opening last year, Lillian’s Rentals plans to hold an open house on May 29 — complete with ribbon-cutting. If you and haven’t gotten the chance to sample their services, this is your chance.
