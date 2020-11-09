A man faces murder and firearm possession charges after an Emporia man’s body was discovered in the woods with a gunshot wound.
Rahmiiyl Jennings faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm resulting in the death of Demetrious Kearney, 29, who was last seen on Saturday at 3 p.m., according to Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw.
Police received a missing person call at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. Emporia Police conducted an investigation in the area of the 1500 block of Reese St., where Kearney was last seen. Officers located Kearney deceased of an apparent gunshot wound, and transported his body to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.
Emporia police detectives continued their investigation through the night and into early Monday morning. As a result of information and evidence collected, Jennings was identified and charged with the murder of Kearney.
Jennings is incarcerated in Southside Regional Jail with no bond and is awaiting a court date.
The Emporia Police Department extended its condolences to the family and friends of Kearney.
— This is a developing story.
