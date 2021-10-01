For 13 months, the proposed installation of a crosswalk on U.S. 58 at Purdy Road has been on the radar of the Emporia City Council. The City’s governing body approved a resolution to allow City Manager William Johnson to apply for funding under the Virginia Department of Transportation Alternative Program.
Emporia Street Maintenance Supervisor Nick Temple said the project would cost $1 million. If the grant comes through, the City would be on the hook for $200,000. He said it is a necessary project for the City.
“We notice more and more foot traffic in this area running and dodging traffic,” Temple said. “We believe this is a way to safely move visitors, citizens, and employees around this interchange.”
The project’s construction will begin in the fiscal year 2023 if the grant is approved. The crosswalk would be on the left side of U.S. 58 and Purdy Road, as would the sidewalks in front of the businesses and hotels.
During the public hearing before the City Council approved the resolution of support, one citizen said the project should not be the top priority.
“When I read the paper, I was thinking it would be 58 and East Atlantic St.,” Joseph Carey said. “That is the most traveled part of Emporia for disadvantaged people. If you don’t believe me, go by the Shell station and try to cross. There is traffic going every way. If both my hand are broken, why should I fix one and not the other?”
Johnson said Carey’s recommendation had been studied by VDOT and federal highway transportation leaders. The cost would be astronomical.
“You would have to put a pedestrian bridge, and the cost of the bridge is roughly $20 million, and that would take a long time to get done,” Johnson said. “We’re not ignoring it, but it’s a longer process and a lot more money.”
City leaders first discussed installing a crosswalk on U.S. 58 at Purdy Road when it was proposed during a July 7, 2020, City Council meeting by Emporia Director of Public Services Alton Mason. The project was not on VDOT’s radar screen.
On Sept. 7, Johnson said VDOT and City leaders are on board with the proposed project. Johnson will apply for the grant before Oct.1. Should the application be successful, the project moves into the construction phase within the next two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.