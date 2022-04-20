By the end of April, there will be a major change in the way the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office conducts its operations. To ensure safe and reliable communication for the foreseeable future, the Sheriff’s Office is transitioning to a brand-new digital radio communications system. According to Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt, this changeover is being done out of necessity to preserve the safety of the officers.
“A couple of years ago the FCC required us to narrow the frequency bands. This caused us to lose radio coverage throughout the county of Greensville,” said Jarratt. “The new digital system will give us better communication coverage throughout the county.”
Unfortunately, private citizens hoping to listen to the Sheriff’s Office’s communications through special analog radios will be out of luck, as there is no way for them to monitor the new digital radio system.
The Sheriff’s office hopes to have the changeover completed by the end of April. Anyone inconvenienced in some way by this change can contact the department through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GCSOEmpVa/.
