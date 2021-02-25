Crater Health District [CHD] Director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. spoke virtually to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Hart presented the Board with information regarding the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the area, and the factors that have led to frustration amongst local officials and residents.
January was full of confusion when health districts were directed to begin vaccinating Phase 1B members. This included individuals age 65 and older, as well as someone with serious underlying medical conditions. Hart said CHD and other smaller health districts were completely unprepared for the transition.
“The sudden move to 1B did not allow us time to actually expand our points of dispensing (PODs) or our clinics to accommodate all of our localities equitably,” Hart said. “It was never our intent to have local residents or underserved communities actually travel to Greensville County outside of their localities to be vaccinated.”
It has been reported by local health officials that North Carolina residents have been crossing into Greensville County and other localities in the Crater Health District to receive their vaccines earlier than they were available in their own district.
Many officials in CHD communities have expressed frustration over the lower number of vaccines that localities in the district have received. Hart said one reason for this low number is that CHD does not have large systems like Ballad Health in southwest Virginia or VCU Health in the Richmond area to assist in the vaccine rollout. He said the bulk of vaccines Virginia receives go to those health systems and not local health departments.
In recent weeks, Virginia began distributing vaccines to health systems and districts based on the size of the population they serve. Crater Health District represents only 2% of Virginia’s total population, and therefore only receives 2% of the vaccines Virginia is given. Hart said currently, Virginia receives about 105,000 vaccines per week. Board member Tony Conwell asked Hart if CHD could physically mail details on how to register for vaccines to residents in areas of the County that don’t have access to internet, or to individuals who may not even own a computer. The “digital divide” has created a number of problems in registering older residents and residents without technology for their vaccines. The issue for many is not the effectiveness of the online registration system, but the fact that they don’t know about or have access to that system in any capacity.
Hart touted the new COVID-19 call centers established within CHD, including the center that serves Dinwiddie County and Emporia-Greensville. He said these centers will be fully staffed, and staff will be able to take callers’ information to put them on the waitlist to receive their vaccines. Residents on the waitlist will later be notified of when and where they can go to receive their vaccine.
A vaccination event for teachers scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 13 that was postponed due to inclement weather was rescheduled for this most recent weekend. On Feb. 6, over 200 Greensville County Public School staff members received the first dose of their vaccine at the Golden Leaf Commons.
