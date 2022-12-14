LAWRENCEVILLE – Cancer crosses all barriers. The Brunswick County Cancer Association is a volunteer group offering assistance to those who are fighting cancer. The Sixth Annual Tree of Live Ceremony was held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at 200 Court Street, a new location.
Donnie Edmonds offered a word of welcome and said the ceremony is held to honor and remember loved ones with cancer.
“We are a volunteer organization and I am proud to be a member. I know our efforts have been a blessing to people. I want to say a special thank you to the caregivers.
Michelle Clary also welcomed the guests and gave a brief history of the organization. The BCCA was founded in August 29, 2016 and to date, has distributed $35,416.91 on behalf of Brunswick County cancer patients. To qualify for assistance, one must reside in Brunswick County, have a cancer diagnosis, and fill out a short, confidential application. There are no income requirements. The BCCA is a charitable 501 (c) (3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. Clary said the BCCA has assisted approximately 95 people.
“We are very thankful for the support we have received. If you know of anyone who has cancer all they have to do is fill out an application, have cancer and live in Brunswick County. The application is confidential,” Clary said.
Rev. Thomas Wynn, Jr. shared a prayer for those battling cancer and their loved ones. He read a portion of Matthew 25 that talks about sheep and goats, saying the sheep will enter Heaven. Rev. Wynn said when we are kind to those in need, we are sharing God’s love. He encouraged everyone to be mindful of those who are sick, hungry, in prison and who have other needs.
Rev. Wynn said there is power in prayer and he shared stories of people who have been healed.
A poem entitled “There is More to Life” by Ken Pilcher, Jr. was read.
Clary played “Light a Candle”. Those attending lit a candle and Ronnie West and Edmonds read the names of loved ones. They also read the names on the ornaments given in honor and memory. It was very moving to hear the names and remember that each person has a story to share.
Earl Clary turned the lights on the Christmas tree beautifully decorated. Each ornament tells a story.
According to the organizers, all monies raised for the Brunswick County Cancer Association, a 501 © 3 organization, stays in Brunswick County. No salaries are paid.
Refreshments were served after the ceremony.
To make a donation, volunteer, or request an application for assistance, email brunswickcocancerassociation@gmail.com or call (434) 774-5675. Follow the organization on Facebook.
