As of Friday, Dec 16, a total of $2,175 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Judy English of Greensville Emporia Social Services in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing more than $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847. Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund;
* $50 from Fellowship Usher Union;
* $200 from Royal Baptist Church;
* $500 from Dr. and Mrs. Peter Squire;
* $25 from Carolyn, Kaloni and Journei;
* $100 from the Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church in Emporia;
* $1,000 from anonymous;
* $100 from anonymous; $25 from anonymous;
* $100 in memory of Rick Franklin from his family;
* $100 from Martha Dodd-Slippy in honor of Tom Slippy;
New: $2,175
Total: $10,679.78
Goal: $13,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.