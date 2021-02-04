“We need help from this Board.”
Those were the words of registered nurse Bobbie Rae to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors Monday night.
Citizens and local officials from Greensville County and the City of Emporia appeared at the Board of Supervisors meeting, imploring the Board to send a message to Gov. Northam and Crater Health District that the current vaccination plan is failing the community.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae was first to address the Board. Rae said he was appearing before the Board as a tax-paying citizen of Greensville County. He said he had assisted many citizens in the community in getting registered for their vaccines because they did not have the ability to access the registration system themselves.
Rae also shared that a member of the Board, who he did not name, had called him to tell him they believed he was “overstepping” his limits by trying to get older residents vaccinated ahead of schedule, even though the vaccines were available and unclaimed. He said in the same phone call, however, the Board member asked Rae how they and their qualified family members could register for their vaccinations.
Rae, like others, expressed his belief that Emporia-Greensville, like other localities in the Crater Health District, is not receiving equitable treatment in regards to vaccinations. As of Monday, the two communities continue to receive vaccinations as one locality, even though the two are ranked one and two in cases per 100,000 and continue to hold two of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the state.
“What I would really like to see is this Board send a unified message up the political pipeline that Greensville County has not been featured in the COVID-19 response and that our citizens demand more,” Rae said.
Others would echo Rae’s call for the Board to take action.
Elizabeth Grizzard, who said she lives in the Low Grounds community, was present, along with her husband. She cited the lack of access to information faced by many older and rural-dwelling residents of Greensville County.
“We need someone to stand up and say ‘older people in Greensville County need to know where and when to sign up for COVID vaccination’ and prevent further loss of people who we love, admire and treasure,” Grizzard said. “The time has come for someone here to say ‘I accept that challenge.’”
Grizzard’s husband, William Poarch, spoke of the trouble he faced while trying to register he and Grizzard for their vaccines through the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). It wasn’t until Poarch spoke to a friend who had received their vaccine that he realized Crater Health was using their own registration system.
Poarch, who said he has been treated for two types of cancer, is worried about how, if at all, he will be notified that he and his wife can receive their vaccines. Poarch also expressed his belief that the two localities should be receiving their own vaccine shipments.
“Who is going to take it upon themselves to be our spokesman, our advocate,” Poarch asked, “— someone who will make sure that we get higher up on the list. Not just us old folks, but all of us here in Greensville County.”
Many are upset that such little attention is being paid to Emporia-Greensville despite both localities ranking so poorly in public health care access for their residents. One such person is Bobbie Rae, a registered nurse and program manager for occupational health for the Virginia National Guard.
“To say that we will rollout vaccination distribution plans per capita population and not look at health inequities is a failure,” Rae said. Two weeks ago, Gov. Northam announced that localities and health districts would begin receiving vaccine doses based on population size.
Greensville County Planning Coordinator Reggie Owens said he is working with Crater Health and representatives from Dinwiddie County to staff a new call center. The center will be separate from the number that Crater Health has provided to the public since early January, and will allow residents to provide their information and register for vaccine appointments.
Emporia City Councilman Jim Saunders also spoke to the Board. Saunders said he wants to take a team of health care and administrative volunteers to Crater Health to be trained to administer vaccines around the clock locally.
“The one thing this community does is it comes together and it does volunteer to make things happen,” Saunders said.
Saunders threw out the fact that at the current rate of 80 vaccinations per week, it would take almost four years to vaccinate the entire population of Emporia and Greensville County. While this is true, recent changes in the state’s distribution plan have left many encouraged that things in Southside Virginia will soon turn around.
