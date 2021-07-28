Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) announced Monday that the 2021 fall semester would proceed full steam ahead with a full schedule of classes.
The schedule is slated to begin on Aug. 23.
In accordance with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDV), social distancing and mask requirements are being lifted to fully vaccinated individuals. SVCC is not requiring students, faculty or staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but they are strongly encouraged to do so.
“As we are excited about having some restrictions lifted, we understand that the pandemic is not over; and that is why we are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations,” said SVCC President Dr. Quentin R. Johnson. “The college has been open for limited in-person classes since last August, and now we are eager to welcome more students back on-campus.”
SVCC will use a “HyFlex” instruction model during the fall semester. This means some courses may include a mix of in-person and online instruction, as well as a “Zoom to Home” option.
Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, SVCC has complied with guidelines from the CDC for physical distancing, hygiene, and safety. SVCC’s faculty, staff, & administration have worked diligently to keep its locations safely open for the needs of students; and that will continue.
Registration for the 2021 fall semester is going on now. For more information, please visit southside.edu or call (434) 949-1000.
