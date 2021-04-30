The City of Emporia reported only two positive cases of COVID-19 from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28. In that same two weeks, Greensville County reported only 11 cases of the virus. Both localities have reported a total of 2,233 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Vaccination numbers in the Emporia-Greensville community will plateau in the coming weeks as local officials continue to assess further needs for vaccine clinics in the community.
Currently, the locally staffed clinic at the Golden Leaf Commons is only administering second doses to individuals who received the first dose of their Moderna vaccine in a previous clinic. Private pharmacies, such as WalMart and CVS, are offering vaccines by appointment. As of Wednesday, roughly 22.5% of the Emporia-Greensville population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That percentage represents 2,708 residents of Greensville County and 1,132 residents of the City of Emporia. Last week Virginia crossed the threshold of 2.5 million Virginians, or 29.4% of the population, being fully vaccinated.
