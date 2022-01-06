Leslie Acree started dabbling in Real Estate with Wilkie Real Estate in March of 2020 as a part of her retirement plan. The dental hygienist remains busy at Julie Hawley’s practice in Emporia. It turns out she is really good at her new profession.
Acree was recently named Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of REALTORS(R) 2021 Rookie of the Year.
“I’m honored, and surprised,” Acree said. “I didn’t think I would receive that honor with so many wonderful realtors.”
When Acree started working at Wilkie Real Estate in March of 2020, the pandemic was first arriving on the scene. In her mind, the timing couldn’t be worse. Acree hoped to recover some of the expected losses she invested in her new venture. Not only did Acree recoup her investment - she thrived in the real estate business. Acree is a licensed broker in Virginia and North Carolina. She’s been putting a lot of people in homes in both states.
“I’ve worked with a lot of families and assisted many first-time buyers,” Acree said. “I’ve been really blessed with my second career.”
Blessed indeed. Acree remains busy working four days a week at Hawley’s dental practice at 510 Belfield Drive in Emporia. She has also left quite an imprint on the local real estate business.
Agree is married to Lee Acree, and is the mother of three children.
You can reach Acree at Wilkie Real Estate at leslieacreerealtor@gmail.com or at her office at 252-537-9012.
