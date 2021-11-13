SOUTH HILL — Tomaris “T.J.” Smith, MSN, RN, FNP-C, of Chesterfield. started in September as a nurse practitioner at CMH Urological Services in South Hill, where he joins urologist Dr. John Pearson.
Why did you choose this field?
I like to give back to the community and take care of folks in need, from children to senior adults. I come from a military family and enjoy working with veterans. I completed a clinical rotation at a urology outpatient clinic as part of my training. That really opened the door for urology and sparked an interest to learn more. I got to see a variety of procedures and create connections with folks on an intimate level. Because you must provide a personal touch with very sensitive issues, I was sold. This is where I can see myself being able to give back.
Describe your role as nurse practitioner.
In my role as a nurse practitioner I gather historical information from my patients for their records. I make physical assessments to evaluate urological issues. I manage treatment for recurrent urinary tract infections, overactive bladder, pelvic floor dysfunction and urinary incontinence. I can write prescriptions, order imaging, and lab work. I evaluate patients after they undergo various urological surgeries.
What is your philosophy of care?
I am first and foremost a team player, assisting patients, their families and Dr. Pearson. I advocate for my patients’ health and educate them about urinary health and screenings. I make sure folks are aware of things they need to do to stay healthy.
How do patients describe your bedside manner?
I believe in keeping it simple and following the golden role of treating everyone how you’d want to be treated. I meet everyone where they are. I am approachable,friendly and have been told I have a good bedside manner.
Tell us about your family and pets. I have been married to my partner for four years. We have a chocolate lab named Daisy and a tabby cat named Toulouse. We enjoy the outdoors and go hiking, camping and road biking. We like to travel to the Blue Ridge mountains and other new andexciting places.
Is there anything else you want the community to know?
We are here and available for your urological needs. We do accept self-referrals for existing conditions, but most of our patients are referred by their family care providers. Smith is accepting new patients at CMH Urological Services in South Hill. Call (434) 584-2273 to make an appointment.
New dentist
Sometimes you can just tell when physicians really care about their patients. Dr. Abdallah A. S. Al-Oweidi, D.D.S., is one of those physicians. Known as “Dr. A.” among his colleagues and patients, Al-Oweidi comes to CMH Family Dental Services from private practice in Richmond.
Meet Al-Oweidi at our next virtual Community Out-Reach Education program on Dec. 1, at noon via Zoom. Learn how to avoid gum disease, dentures and root canals. Visit vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the link.
“I love to help people any way I can,” said Al-Oweidi “People feel more confident when they have a good smile. I want to be involved and have a positive impact on my patients’ overall health — not just their dental concerns.”
Al-Oweidi has several family members who are physicians, so dentistry was a natural career choice for him. He earned his doctor of dental surgery from the University of Jordan in Amman as well as VCU School of Dentistry. He completed an internship at the Ministry of Health in Amman and spent a month at an externship performing simple surgical extractions at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Al-Oweidi is an Invisalign-certified provider. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Virginia Dental Association and Richmond Dental Society. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
Al-Oweidi has an uncle who is an oncologist, and cancer has reared its ugly head in his family, so he took a year to study cancer biology and therapeutics in Boston and conduct stem cell research in Chicago. First-time patients will notice the in-depth health history he takes that covers the whole body, not just dental health.
“My education focused on comprehensive care for patients and took a holistic approach,” he explained. “As a dentist, I need to know if my patients have had chemo because other complications can occur.”
Al-Oweidi understands the financial burden patients face in this area. He wants to make sure patients don’t have to choose between medical bills and food. CMH Dental Services accepts Medicaid and families with no ability to pay who have been approved for CMH Financial Assistance. The practice is supported by a grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation.
“I walk the extra mile to empower my patients to ensure they have the health knowledge, experience and education to live a comfortable life,” he said.
WhenAl-Oweidi is not working, he enjoys climbing, cycling and Crossfit. He enjoyed volunteering with Rotaract Clubs overseas, which are Rotary-affiliated organizations for students and young adults. There he served elderly and underprivileged communities with financial and food-related support.
Al-Oweidi is located in the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. Make an appointment today by calling (434) 584-5590 or visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
