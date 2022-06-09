All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 8mm, Greensville County, are now open.
At approximately 7:41 AM, a Virginia State Police Trooper was monitoring traffic at the entrance to I-95 at the 8mm, when he observed a tractor trailer traveling in the southbound lanes, run off the roadway, over-corrected, enter the travel lanes again before overturning. The tractor trailer slid onto its side blocking all lanes of travel.
The 2009 Mack Truck, registered to Intek Auto, was fully loaded, carrying food products.driver, Driver, and sole occupant, 52yr old Dwayne Jones of Ruther Glen, Virginia, was not injured and charged with failing to maintain a lane
VDOT was onscene and assisted with traffic control. Trtaffic was diverted off onto exit 8 to Route 301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.