The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
“You never know what you will find inside a unit,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “Many of our bidders have discovered some very unique and profitable finds.”
“Among the loot found inside some storage units in past auctions,” said Emporia Storage owner Boyce Adams: “Four-wheelers, brand new tires, cash, tools, even complete contents of convenience stores and retail shops – anything you can imagine.”
“If you’re a fan of Storage Wars on television, you’ll love attending our auction,” Harris continued. “It’s just like what you see on TV – the fast bidding, the mystery of what’s inside. It can be very exciting.”
Some climate-controlled units may be included. A common thought among seasoned storage unit buyers is that climate-controlled units can contain higher-quality items that the owner felt deserved weather protection.
While that cannot be guaranteed in this auction, it is often true.
The auction will begin at Emporia Storage office headquarters at 315 West Atlantic St., Emporia, then move to the units at 623 South Main Street across from 7-11 and finish up at its third location on East Atlantic Street across from Georgia Pacific.
Those attending should adhere to current government guidelines regarding COVID-19 by wearing masks and practicing distancing.
Multiple units will be auctioned. The exact number of units will not be available until the day before the auction. During this cash only sale, the belongings of delinquent storage units are auctioned to the highest bidder to recoup the loss of rental fees.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for registration. Registration is free. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Bidders will be given a few minutes to look at the units once they are opened.
In this absolute auction, units will be sold “as is, where is” and contents must be removed by the winning bidder by 6 p.m. that day. A 15% buyers’ premium will apply. Please bring your own masks and locks, as you are responsible for security of your units upon winning the bid. The auction will be conducted by Harris, (434) 594-4406, VA License # 2907004352, a member of the Virginia Auctioneers Association. For more information, contact Emporia Storage at (434) 634-2919.
