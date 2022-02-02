VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine
is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which are closing in on $90 per barrel. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.36, three cents more than a week ago.
“At the moment, only one person knows why Russia is threatening Ukraine, and that’s Russian President Vladimir Putin,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “And the tensions along the Ukrainian border have helped push crude oil prices higher almost daily.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.4 million bbl to 416.2 million bbl. The current crude stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than in mid-January 2021, contributing to the pressure on domestic crude prices. Continued growth in crude oil prices has helped maintain elevated pump prices. If oil prices continue to climb toward $90 a barrel, pump prices will likely follow suit.
Today’s national average of $3.36 is eight cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than a year ago.
Local Stats
Prices increased across Commonwealth. Virginia’s average pump price increased four cents to $3.20. In Hampton Roads, prices increased eight cents to $3.18, which is eight cents higher than last month and 91 cents higher than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 21 cents to settle at $86.82. The cost of crude oil rose last week despite EIA reporting that total domestic crude stocks increased by 500,000 bbl to 413.8 million bbl. The current crude stock level is approximately 15 percent lower than in mid-January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices. For this week, crude prices could continue to climb if EIA’s next weekly report shows a decrease in total inventory.
