With the Nov. 3 general election just around the corner, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution banning campaign signs from being displayed at the Greensville County Office Complex (GCOC). The vote was 4-0.
Brenda Parson, the Greensville County administrator, said concern had been raised over political campaign signs being displayed around the office park.
Virginia law (Section 15.2-109) forbids localities from prohibiting the display of such campaign signs on private property. The County office park is public, however, so the Board has the authority to prohibit groups and individuals from displaying signs on the grounds.
The resolution (#21-56) states that “informational signs placed on GCOC property by County staff are permitted.”
