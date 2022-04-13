The Emporia City Council unanimously approved a plan to reorganize the seven voting districts in the municipality Tuesday, pending approval of the Virginia Attorney General’s office. The districts vary slightly from the current voting district in place for the city.
The changes in voting districts come following the release of population numbers from the 2020 Census. Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne presented alternate plans for the City Council to look into on March 15. The voting district proposals keep the population numbers similar between the districts.
The significant difference from the current districting comes in District 6, with a small portion (block 29 in blue on the map) moving from District 4. Hawthorne said she made the move to ensure that one of the seven districts retains a majority white population as the law requires. The other six districts in the municipality have an African American majority population. How were the Census blocks determined?
“Some of them are by railroad track. Some of them are by streets and interstates,” Hawthorne said. “We tried to keep all of then along the census blocks instead of dividing the census blocks.”
District 4 Councilman Woody Harris put a motion to go with an alternate plan. District 3 Councilman Jim Saunders and District 1 Councilman Clifton Threat preferred the later approved proposal. Harris said he did not see much difference in the two plans, withdrew his motion, and presented the alternate proposal selected by Saunders and Threat. Hawthorne said the only noticeable difference in the proposal was the swapping of a few residents between Districts 6 and 7. The plan heads to the Attorney General’s Office for review before the April 18 deadline.
In other action;
The City Council approved a resolution to develop a graveled portion of Franklin St. and move the site to a designation of a public street.
“This street is frequently traveled by property owners and visitors of the residents,” City Manager William Johnson said. “The estimated cost to grade and pave this street is $18,000. The Emporia Public Works Department is recommending that City Council adopts the attached resolution to develop this section of Franklin St. as a public street. After this street is paved, the appropriate documents requesting maintenance payment will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Transportation by the public works staff.”
Funding for the street paving will be in the FY22-23 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.