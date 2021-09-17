PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A revitalization plan for Exit 45 off Interstate-95 is underway after the Prince George County Government entered into an agreement with Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC for the project.
The Exit 45 interchange was led by its anchor The Stephen Kent leading to meetings and social functions held weekly. This success also led to hotel expansion and restaurants such as Lighthouse and Nanny’s.
After the Stephen Kent closed, the county has approved Staff recommendations in recent years to improve the area by adding landscaping, lighting and sidewalks. The Cameron Foundation also funded a focal point in “sphires,” for travelers to pull off to refuel, eat and spend the night.
“With all the successful interchanges along I-95 from Maine to Florida, Exit 45 pales in comparison.” said County Administrator Percy Ashcraft in a social media post. “However, County Staff and the BOS are hopeful the kick start will begin with a structured strategic plan that will encourage development and work cooperatively with property owners.”
Under the contract, which was executed on Aug. 23 for $49,000, Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC will develop a plan by Nov. 2 that will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on how to assist with redevelopment of Exit 45.
The sub-contractor in the project River Link Group brings Liz Povar back to Prince George County who, in a former role with state government, assisted in recruiting Rolls-Royce to develop in the locality.
Input for the strategic plan on how the interchange can be improved can be sent to pashcraft@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
