The Greensville County Courthouse, located on South Main Street, is getting a long overdue facelift. The county government is taking bids for a construction firm to replace the eight load-bearing columns at the front entrance of the building, which are visibly beaten from years of wear and tear.
The courthouse received its last major renovation in 1996, while the load-bearing columns at the front of the building were last replaced in 2001.
The courthouse complex, which includes the courthouse and two adjacent buildings, is located within the Hicksford Historic District of Emporia and is listed as a historic site on the Virginia Department of Historic Services registry — one of 10 such sites in the Greensville/Emporia area.
The main part of the complex, the courthouse, was completed in 1831 by Daniel Lynch, with the structure hardly changing in the past 192 years. Later came the county clerk’s office, built in 1894, and the county administrator’s office, originally built as the Greensville Bank building in 1900.
Proposals must arrive no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
