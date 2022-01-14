The City of Emporia is asking the incoming Virginia General Assembly to adopt a budget amendment to provide additional funding for school construction.
Last week the Emporia City Council approved to send a letter of recommendation urging support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, and state delegation, including local representatives Sen. Louise Lucas-D, and Del, - elect Otto Wachsman-R.
The second paragraph of the letter reads;
“The General Assembly should fully fund public education-funding all mandated programs and services of education on the basis of realistic costs; increasing standards of Quality funding coming from general fund revenues, appropriated to elementary and secondary education; providing for the flexibility in the use of those funds to meet the unique local needs; and supporting specialized training, professional development and extended contracts for staff in challenged an non-accredited schools.”
The City is also asking for the General Assembly to fully fund the state-mandated House Bill 599 for law enforcement. City leaders seek funding to keep Emporia competitive with other localities for recruitment, retention and pay compression issues.
Johnson discussed economic development for the City of Emporia and fellow members of Mid Atlantic Manufacturing. Greensville and Mecklenburg counties are MAMac partners with Emporia.
In other action; Marcus Carey and Gloria Robinson were reappointed to the Board of Equalization. The City’s governing body approved the appointment of David Webb to the Board. The selections must first go through the Greensville County Circuit Court for consideration.
Kristin Vaughan was reappointed to serve another three-year term on the Crater Health District Advisory Board. Drexel Pierce, Tia Powell, Jean Cobb and Carolyn Grizzard were reappointed to four-year terms as members of the Farmers Market Advisory Board.
