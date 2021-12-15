Ahhh. That first splash into the CYC pool during the summer is a moment many Emporia-Greensville children dream of as the summer moves closer to reality. It’s not a time the kids want to be stuck in summer school to catch up on classwork.
There is a new option to stay on top of the learning curve for grades 6-12. CYC Ltd and Bread of Life Ministries are offering a free tutoring program. Each Tuesday, the students meet from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Bread of Life Ministries at 501 Halifax St.
CDC and state COVID guidelines will be followed for the tutoring program. Contact Thelma Atkins Riley at 804-389-4102 for details or how to register for the program.
