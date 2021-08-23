Greensville County is bringing litigation against the City of Emporia over what it deems the City’s refusal to pay its share of costs for the Greensville County Sherriff’s Department. The joint payment by both bodies is required by Virginia Code Section 15.2-3830.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the decision in a resolution Monday evening. The resolution states that Supervisors “reluctantly concluded that the only way to address and resolve these disputes with the City of Emporia is by submitting these issues to the appropriate court for decision.”
The resolution (#22-20) directs the County Attorney and Administrator to begin litigation against the City to seek a declaration that GCPS has achieved unitary status.
This means that the school system, though desegregated, has not eliminated the negative impact of its prior discrimination.
The resolution also states that the litigation may also affect the share of school costs the City must pay to the County for FY21-22.
As stated in the resolution the County and City have worked together in recent years to reach a new, long-term cost sharing agreement for educational services provided by Greensville County Public Schools to the City. No agreement has been reached.
Earlier this year, the County and City agreed that the County would invoice monthly payments to the City for their agreed upon share of the costs for GCPS for FY21-22.
In a press release Wednesday, the County stated their desire to build a new Greensville County High School located in the County itself. The current GCHS is within the City of Emporia.
“The construction of the new High School in the County will allow a state-of-the art educational facility with enough area to allow for future growth,” the release states. “This option allows the continued use of the existing High School facility until the new High School is completed. The total cost of the new High School is not known, and until that total cost is known the County cannot commit to providing its share of costs needed for the new High School. Regardless of what the final cost will be, for the project to be financially feasible the City will have to contribute to paying its fair share of debt service costs.”
