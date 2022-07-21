Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.