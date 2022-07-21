In January, the Emporia Police Department upgraded to the Emergency Dispatch Medical communications system. The new technology allows communications officers to assist callers more than ever. EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw praised the communications officers dispatching personnel to emergencies.
“I can’t say enough. They are the backbone of the department, and they’re the lifeline of the officers and first responders to the scene,” Pinksaw said.
The EMD system revolutionizes the telecommunications officers’ role during an emergency dispatch call. The system gives communications instant answers to the responses of the caller. EPD Communications Supervisor Ashton Maitland is all-in on the EMD program.
“Prior to EMD we could not give any type of medical advice to a caller,” Maitland said. “If we had a patient who was in cardiac arrest we could not have talked them through CPR due to the liability issues and lack of certification. The system now allows us to do that.”
Maitland and her staff of communications officers are nationally certified to provide life-saving instructions to callers during high-priority calls. The programmed responses eliminate guesswork and lessen agency liability issues. There are four versions of the EMD system. The EPD chose the PowerPhone EMD system.
The EPD is not the only first responder relying on Maitland’s communications team. Medical first responders and fire first-responders also depend on the EPD telecommunications personnel. Ever-changing circumstances during a call make the pre-arrival instructions vital for first responders as they arrive on the scene. Maitland’s team constantly gathers intelligence as personnel gets dispatched to a site.
Circumstances on some calls are dire for the person calling the EPD communications team. If one finds themselves trapped in a fire, the instructions they receive during the call could be life-saving. The EMD program is critical for the communication officer.
“On a high-stress call it’s likely you are going to forget to ask something,” Maitland said. “With PowerPhone there is no guesswork. It’s right there in front of you, and it tells you exactly what you need to ask.”
When the EPD communications team receives a high-stress call, the officer receiving the call gives the pre-arrival instructions. A teammate is also working on the same call to dispatch personnel to the emergency scene.
The EMD program is compatible with the text911 program. Maitland said text911 should only be used when a call would endanger the person requesting a dispatch to a scene. A home break-in or highly volatile domestic abuse circumstance would fall into the category.
Many localities do not have the EMD system in place. However, EMD technology is becoming essential for telecommunications officers and first responders. Brunswick County, Colonial Heights, Virginia Beach, and the Richmond Ambulance Authority have regional agencies taking advantage of the EMD program.
Pinksaw is pleased with the technology upgrade assisting his communications officers. He’s more impressed with the people that make up the department’s communications team.
“They are great multi-taskers,” he said. “They have to be able to hear and talk at the same time. I’m amazed at what they do.”
