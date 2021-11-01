CAPRON — Capron Elementary School recently dedicated a bench to the school in memory of Aaliyah Ramsey, a student that attended Capron. Aaliyah passed away in a car accident that claimed the lives of three children in July 2020. Aaliyah and her family are residents of Emporia.
Mrs. Wendi Simmons, School Counselor came up with the idea of a “Buddy Bench.”
The bench will be used by Mrs. Simmons to talk to kids that are in need of a “buddy” to talk to about feelings. The bench was placed in an area away from the playground to give the children privacy when talking to Simmons. Each person present signed a heart shaped stone and it was placed in the garden, along with a pink rosebush, Aaliyah’s favorite color.
A plaque was placed on the bench that reads “ The Buddy Bench” In memory of Aaliyah Ramsey- a friend to all. Live, Love, Laugh. Capron Elementary School.” Aaliyah had a tremendous personality and she will never be forgotten.
Aaliyah attended Greensville Elementary for a period of time. Simmons was with GCPS for 21 years, where she met Aaliyah prior to coming to Capron.
