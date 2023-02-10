Usually the election of Chair and Vice-Chair of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors is a formality which passes without incident. That was not the case at Monday night’s board meeting, where a usually banal matter turned into a heated argument.
Last year, the position of Chair and Vice-Chair of the Board of Supervisors was held by Tony M. Conwell (District 4) and Belinda Astrop (District 1), respectively. They held onto their positions a little bit longer, as the first board meeting of 2023 — held on Monday, Jan. 3 — was deadlocked on who would serve as Chair.
Two members were nominated — Astrop, and District 3 member William B. Cain. Each received two votes for and two against, meaning neither was elected.
Shortly thereafter, Cain raised an objection with the chair nomination process, citing a rule put in place in January 2020 that the chair position would “rotate” at the start of each year. Mr. Cain reiterated this point at Monday’s board meeting before voting on chair positions could resume.
“At our last meeting, I thought it was a foregone conclusion. By process of elimination, if everybody’s been selected as the Chair, then I would be the person nominated to Chair in the rotation process,” said Cain.
However, Ms. Astrop doesn’t see it that way.
“When we came on three years ago, we decided that we wanted to rotate chairs,” said Astrop after the meeting. “It was never stated that it had to be a different person each time. If I was Chair the first time it never said that I couldn’t be Chair again later on. It didn’t say that each and every individual member of the board would be Chair.
Ironically — as Conwell and other board members pointed out — Cain voted against this rotation idea back when it was up for decision in January 2020. When questioned about this on Monday night, Cain denied it.
“They stated that I voted against the rotation of the Chair,” said Cain. “I’m going through the minutes of Jan. 6, 2020. There’s nothing in these minutes that state anything like that.”
Eventually, Cain backed down and the board finally came to a decision on who to nominate as Chair. It was Astrop — still acting as Vice-Chair at the time — who got the nod by a 3-1 vote. District 2 member James Brown took Astrop’s place as Vice-Chair.
Despite being elected as Chair, Astrop regrets how the whole thing panned out.
“I don’t like controversy,” said Ms. Astrop. “I’d just like everybody to get along and work together, and that’s my ultimate goal with everything. I just want everyone to be able to get along and work together for the betterment of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.