On May 7 and 8 The Sussex County Lions Club will conduct its semi-annual "White Cane Days" - a significant fundraiser for Lions Clubs worldwide - in conjunction with the Wakefield Great Valu 30th Anniversary Celebration.
A club representative explained the selection of Wakefield Great Valu as their salute to the hometown grocery store for “30 years of service to our community” and a way to “thank them for always supporting The Sussex Lions Club.”
Funds collected from the event to sell their signature brooms are used to assist families who cannot afford glasses to obtain them as well as to support local programs/initiatives and services for blind or visually impaired people and sight conservation. Some of the sight programs for which the funds are used in the local community include supporting the Library's large print book section, screening preschool children for eye disease, vision correction for people in need, and support of the Ira Ross Eye Institute.
One specific such program recently conducted by the Sussex Lions was a SPOT vision screening - a fast and objective way to detect up to six amblyopic risk factors that may lead to blindness in children or impaired vision development - at the Sussex County Elementary, Middle and High Schools, with assistance from members of the Smithfield and Winsor Lions Clubs. On that day, a total of 176 students were screened, and 49 of those students were referred for screenings with an eye care specialist.
Also at the Great Valu celebration, everyone is invited to bring out their change as the Sussex Lions will be conducting a Dimes for Diabetes collection to send a young person suffering from childhood diabetes to Lions Diabetes Family Camp at Triple R Ranch in Chesapeake.
The May 7 and 8 White Cane event will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day, rain or shine, at Wakefield Great Valu, 608 County Drive, Wakefield, Va. For anyone who wants to support the effort by Sussex Lions to help save the sight of area residents but is unable to attend the Great Valu event, brooms also are available for $10 from the Wakefield Peanut Company.
