LAWRENCEVILLE – Transportation to medical appointments is a major barrier for many people. Kindred Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC located at 313 North Main Street can help meet that need. Sisters Michelle Jones Finney, Lucille Jones, and Lisa Jones started the business to help Brunswick County residents with transportation needs.
“We know that a lot of people don’t have adequate transportation and we hope this business helps to address that need,” Michelle Jones Finney said.
She said the company only accepts Medicaid patients at the present time but plans to offer the service to other people. Only ambulatory patients are accepted but there are also plans to expand service to patients with special needs.
Michelle Jones Finney thanked the members of her family for their support. She said she was raised in Brunswick County and remembers walking the streets of Lawrenceville when there were many businesses open. She is excited to see more new businesses opening, many of them by women.
She said they chose the name Kindred because it means family. The slogan for the business is “You are treated like family.”
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development for Brunswick County, offered a word of welcome and said it is exciting to see a new business open in Brunswick County. She said we are coming out of the pandemic and praised the sisters for taking a leap of faith to open a new business. Reynolds offered the resources of her office to the new owners.
Reynolds praised the partnerships between Brunswick County, the Town of Lawrenceville, the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick County IDA. She said they are a force to be reckoned with and good things come from working together.
Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, said it was a great day when a new business opens. She said she was grateful that the sisters had a vision and walked the path to make that vision a reality. Dr. Harris pledged the support of the Board of Supervisors calling attention to working with the Town of Lawrenceville.
Mayor Scott Martin said it is a very good day when a new business opens. He called attention to several new businesses opening in the downtown area. He emphasized the importance of working together.
“Alone we do so little, together we can do so much. Working together is success. When everyone is moving forward, success takes care of itself,” Martin said.
Martin praised the excellent working relationship he has with Mrs. Reynolds, the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority, and Mr. Dotti and the IDA.
“As Mayor of Lawrenceville on behalf of our Town Manager Mr. Gibson and members of council our doors are always open. Remember to support our local merchants, vendors and shop local for us to continue to grow,” Martin said.
Town Manager Everette Gibson thanked the owners for investing in Lawrenceville and offered his support.
Marc Finney thanked God for the opportunity to open the new business. He said they saw a need for a company to take people to appointments. Finney offered a beautiful, heartfelt prayer to close the ceremony before the ribbon was cut. He thanked his family and community for their support.
After the event Lisa Jones and Lucille Jones shared what starting the new business means to them.
Lisa Jones said, “I started this business to leave a legacy to my granddaughter, my nieces and nephews. To also show the many girls who look like me to dream. No matter what, with any obstacle, even in a pandemic with God and determination you can bring your dreams to life! Never ever, ever give up!”
Lucille Jones said, “I have always wanted to start my own business but never knew in what area. The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) field has taught me the need for this type of business. You build relationships and friendships. We have run into obstacles but we kept the faith. We are now seeing the rewards.”
The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone numbers are (434) 848-5638 and (434) 637-1504. The fax number is (434) 532-4136. The email address is kindrednemt@gmail.com
