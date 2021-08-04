A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held on Friday, July 30, 2021 for Kindred Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC located at 313 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia. Owners who are also sisters Lucille Jones, left, Lisa Jones and Michelle Jones Finney prepared to cut the ribbon. The Brunswick County Department of Economic Development sponsored the event. Stewie, the Brunswick Stew Pot, loves to be part of such a positive event.