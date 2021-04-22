WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement following House passage of H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, legislation that would admit the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth into the Union as the 51st state [SC1] .
“It is critically important that every American be heard in our democracy. Our country was founded on the basis of equal representation, yet the residents of our nation’s capital – an international symbol of freedom and democracy – still lack representation within our own federal government,” McEachin said. “As a strong advocate for voting rights, I am proud to support D.C. statehood and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass H.R. 51.”
