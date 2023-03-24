This week, winter officially turned to spring, and the same is true of the sports calendar for Virginia high schools. The commonwealth’s basketball teams have hung up their cleats and jerseys for the year and sports such as soccer, softball, and baseball have kicked off their seasons.
The Greensville County Eagles’ baseball squad doesn’t have much farther to fall after finishing 2-9-1 last season. The good news is that the Eagles have already equaled last year’s win total in the first two weeks of this season, winning two of their first three games of 2023.
The Eagles opened the year with four straight home games and made the most of that opportunity, routing the hated Brunswick Bulldogs 17-2 in the season opener on Tuesday the 14th. After dropping their second game 15-0 to non-district Nottoway two days later, Greensville rebounded to defeat the Franklin Broncos in a 14-10 slugfest on Tuesday the 21st.
Unfortunately, their luck ran out on Thursday afternoon when they hosted a much more powerful Southampton Indians squad and were bulldozed on their own home field, 12-0. The game ended one inning early due to the mercy rule.
Whitman Clark picked up the win for Southampton, pitching the first four innings and only allowing one base hit while striking out six. Matthew Jarrett closed out the game flawlessly for the Indians, striking out all three Eagles batters he faced.
The Eagles’ only hit of the afternoon came off the bat of freshman Patrick Brown, who legged out a triple in the bottom of the fourth. Unfortunately, he was left stranded there and could not score.
“Errors got us,” said first-year Eagles head coach Dariyon Brown. “We’ve got to work on cleaning up a lot of errors. We couldn’t score any run. We couldn’t put the ball in play.”
Indians junior Brady Flythe was the standout player of the game, going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs.
