Greensville County Eagles pitcher Damon Bolton warms up between innings during Thursday night’s game against the Southampton Indians.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

This week, winter officially turned to spring, and the same is true of the sports calendar for Virginia high schools. The commonwealth’s basketball teams have hung up their cleats and jerseys for the year and sports such as soccer, softball, and baseball have kicked off their seasons.

The Greensville County Eagles’ baseball squad doesn’t have much farther to fall after finishing 2-9-1 last season. The good news is that the Eagles have already equaled last year’s win total in the first two weeks of this season, winning two of their first three games of 2023.

