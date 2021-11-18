After a missed year due to the pandemic, the Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee brings its 17th annual Holiday Bazaar to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville on Saturday, Nov. 20.
From 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., attendees get the opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In the past, the event has allowed customers to peruse through a large quantity of merchandise.
“I invite everyone in the community to visit the bazaar,” Women’s Committee Southeast District leader Susan Harrell said. “There is truly a lot of talented crafters on hand, hoping that something will catch your eye for that special gift. Our goal is to serve our community and allow them to shop under one roof,” “We expect about 25 or so vendors on hand. We’ll have lunch available on-site and a bake sale.”
It’s also a chance to introduce kids to Santa. From 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., the jolly old fellow will be on hand to take pictures with the youngsters. Youth also can head to the Craft Corner to keep them busy while parents and grandparents do a little shopping.
Event organizers are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines. If you have received the COVID-19 vaccination, masks are optional.
Proceeds of the event are split between the non-profit YMCA and the Greensville County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Harrell’s group contributes to youth organizations such as Future Farmers of America, 4-H, and Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC).
Most children do not have the opportunity to experience farm life as they grow up. AITC connects them with educators who teach them about agriculture and the chain of food coming from the farm to the table. AITC has connected more than 350,000 educators and 3.5 million children.
Members of Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities have the opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping on Saturday, Nov. 20. By doing so, they also have the opportunity to assist in helping Emporia-Greensville youth learn and participate in agriculture-related programs.
