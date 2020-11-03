Emporia voters are sending Carolyn S. Carey to City Hall as its new mayor. On Tuesday, Carey defeated incumbent Mary L. Person 1,419-895, winning 61.11% of the vote.
"Im excited," Carey said. "I'm looking forward to serving all the people of Emporia."
Carey picked up the majority of votes in all seven districts and won the absentee balloting 541-471.
Person was elected mayor in 2012. She was the first African-American elected mayor in the City.
L. Dale Temple was re-elected to serve District 6 on the Emporia City Council. Temple earned 66% of the ballots cast to defeat challenger Cristobal Nieto 229-117.
"I want to thank everyone in District 6 for allowing me the honor of serving them for four more years," Temple said.
City Council members Carol G. Mercer of District 2 and James C. Saunders of District 3 won their seats unopposed.
