HAMPTON, VA: On Wednesday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Virginia State police was called upon to investigate a three vehicle accident on Interstate 664 northbound, on the Monitor Merrimac bridge tunnel (MMBT). Traffic in the northbound lane came to a complete stop, due to the traffic back up, northbound traffic had to be diverted onto Route 17.The investigations reveal that the driver of a 2019 Ford F250, suffered a medical emergency while driving and struck the rear end of a 2017 Acura ILX. The Acura was pushed into the next lane of travel, sideswiping a 2017 Ford Fusion, before being struck again by the 2019 Ford F250. The Acura came to rest on top of the jersey wall of the bridge. The driver of the Acura and Ford f250 were both transported to Riverside general hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 37 YO male driver of the F250 was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.
featured
Virginia State police was called upon to investigate a three vehicle accident
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Employers looking to hire as Job Fair returns to Emporia April 22
- Emporia, Greensville staff set to take over vaccinations
- Fatal Prince George crash being investigated
- Confederate statue removed from Courthouse Square in Emporia
- Virginia State Police Investigate Accident That Claims The Life of Williamsburg Resident
- VSP investigating 2 major I-95 wrecks
- Sussex and Surry Counties to share Mega-Vaccination Event
- Virginia P-EBT Program Extended through the End of the 2020-2021 School Year
- Virginia State police was called upon to investigate a three vehicle accident
- Pamplin Historical Park to hold eventful tours showcasing the siege of Petersburg
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.