HAMPTON, VA: On Wednesday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Virginia State police was called upon to investigate a three vehicle accident on Interstate 664 northbound, on the Monitor Merrimac bridge tunnel (MMBT). Traffic in the northbound lane came to a complete stop, due to the traffic back up, northbound traffic had to be diverted onto Route 17.The investigations reveal that the driver of a 2019 Ford F250, suffered a medical emergency while driving and struck the rear end of a 2017 Acura ILX. The Acura was pushed into the next lane of travel, sideswiping a 2017 Ford Fusion, before being struck again by the 2019 Ford F250. The Acura came to rest on top of the jersey wall of the bridge. The driver of the Acura and Ford f250 were both transported to Riverside general hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 37 YO male driver of the F250 was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.